Crews to continue search for man believed to have jumped into Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A search will continue Tuesday for a man believed to have jumped into Lake Michigan in Sheboygan.

On Monday, at about 10:30 p.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to help police search for the man who had reportedly jumped from the north break wall on Broughton Drive.

“According to the man’s family who was on scene, the individual was last seen removing his clothing and running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water,” reads a statement from the fire department.

The Sheboygan Dive Team, Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Coast Guard responded to help with the search. The search was suspended at about 2 a.m. due to lake and weather conditions.

Crews will continue to search Tuesday morning.

No names were released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.