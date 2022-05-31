Advertisement

Crews to continue search for man believed to have jumped into Lake Michigan

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A search will continue Tuesday for a man believed to have jumped into Lake Michigan in Sheboygan.

On Monday, at about 10:30 p.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to help police search for the man who had reportedly jumped from the north break wall on Broughton Drive.

“According to the man’s family who was on scene, the individual was last seen removing his clothing and running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water,” reads a statement from the fire department.

The Sheboygan Dive Team, Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Coast Guard responded to help with the search. The search was suspended at about 2 a.m. due to lake and weather conditions.

Crews will continue to search Tuesday morning.

No names were released.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Local organizers put together a Memorial Day March instead to still show support amidst the...
‘We’re not going to be bullied,’ Kiel Memorial Day March held after bomb threats
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties
Berlin juvenile suspected of making threats directed at school district, student
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office patrol boat
Nine people rescued from boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water

Latest News

Natalia Hitchcock, 41, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted...
Sheboygan Falls woman charged in child’s murder to appear in court
Kiel Raiders
Kiel urges community to “Be the Light” amid bomb threats
May 31 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances
Fond du Lac High School to add security officers after brawl
No classes at Fond du Lac High School Tuesday after threat