COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 13,000 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin marked a grim milestone in the pandemic, with the Department of Health Services (DHS) reporting on Memorial Day the state passed 13,000 COVID-19 deaths, reaching a total so far of thirteen thousand and one.

It took 89 days after Wisconsin passed 12,000 deaths to reach this point. For comparison, in the 89 days prior, the state lost 3,000 people.

Deaths Date Days between 13,001 May 30, 2022 89 12,012 March 2, 2022 30 11,062 January 28, 2022 30 10,014 December 29, 2021 29 9,019 November 30, 2021 60 8,009 October 1, 2021 128 7,003 May 26, 2021 110 6,020 February 5, 2021 30 5,039 January 6, 2021 25 4,041 December 12, 2020 21 3,005 November 21, 2020 21 2,031 October 31, 2020 81 1,006 August 11, 2020 145 2 March 19, 2020

The death toll rose by 4 since Friday. No deaths were reported by counties in WBAY’s viewing area. According to the DHS, the state’s 7-day average is 5 deaths per day. We could see a sharp drop later this week in that average when the deaths reported by the state last Wednesday are no longer counted in the average; the deaths of 24 people were submitted to the DHS in a 24-hour period, 10 of them within the last 30 days.

Although we don’t usually report suspected COVID-19 deaths, with this milestone it’s worth mentioning there were an additional 1,599 people who died in the past 28 months whose deaths were likely due to COVID-19 due to various criteria but they did not have a laboratory test to confirm it -- such as symptoms and a known COVID-19 exposure, or a positive antigen test that was not laboratory-confirmed.

Despite this news, the rates of all COVID-19 cases that were fatal or resulted in hospitalization are down another hundredth of a point. The hospitalization The death rate fell to 0.88% of all cases, compared to 0.91% a month ago. The hospitalization rate fell to 4.15% of all cases, whereas it was 4.25% a month ago.

We saw the same phenomenon during the omicron surge in January: Case numbers are going up, but deaths and hospitalizations don’t rise at the same pace, and more people survive the infection -- and many may be asymptomatic, especially if they’re vaccinated.

The State Laboratory of Hygiene at University of Wisconsin-Madison says the omicron variant is still the dominant variant in Wisconsin, as it has been since Christmas week, 2021. It’s highly contagious but is less likely to cause serious symptoms than previous variants.

Since Friday, there were almost 4,700 new COVID-19 cases (4,687) confirmed by tests. The DHS calculates the state averaged 1,868 new cases each day over the past 7 days. Winnebago County passed 46,000 total cases. You’ll find county-by-county case and death totals for WBAY’s wider viewing area at the end of this article.

The DHS says the positivity rate Sunday was 13.0% of all tests in the last 7 days positive for the coronavirus.

DHS numbers show 61 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Friday, or about 20 per day. We calculate the 7-day average is 33 people admitted per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 373 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state on Monday, including 48 in intensive care. That’s 7 fewer in ICU and 18 fewer patients in hospital beds since Friday after taking discharges and deaths into account.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 28 of those patients, including 3 in ICU. That’s 4 more patients than Friday with the same number in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 16 COVID-19 patients with 3 in intensive care -- 1 fewer patient than Friday but 1 more in ICU.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.0% (+0.1) received vaccine/25.1% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.9% received vaccine/58.4% completed vaccinations/20.0% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.6% received vaccine/55.0% completed vaccinations/19.7% received booster

25 to 34: 64.5% (-0.1) received vaccine/59.9% completed vaccinations/25.7% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.3% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.3% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.6% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% (-0.1) received vaccine/82.6% (-0.1) completed vaccinations/68.0% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since the last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.3% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.1% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.1% (+0.1) 50.6% (+0.4) Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.5% 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% (-0.1) 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.0% 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% (+0.1) 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.0% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.7% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,303 (63.1%) 287,653 (60.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,154 (60.2%) 317,706 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,758,055 (64.4%) 3,571,900 (61.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since Friday)

Brown – 72,584 cases (+175) (426 deaths)

Calumet – 11,871 cases (+16) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,113 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,110 cases (+49) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,846 cases (+24) (61 deaths)

Florence - 828 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,601 cases (+46) (261 deaths)

Forest - 2,490 cases (+6) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,814 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,445 cases (+8) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,360 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,6780 cases (+13) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,060 cases (+12) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,946 cases (+46) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 9,969 cases (+21) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,952 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,039 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,518 cases (+15) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,845 cases (+88) (360 deaths)

Shawano – 10,200 cases (+17) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,441 cases (+87) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,717 cases (+28) (196 deaths)

Waushara – 5,191 cases (+11) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,060 cases (+90) (336 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.