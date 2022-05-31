COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Fewer than 1,000 new cases identified

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the latest tests for the first time since early May. This may be due to the Memorial Day holiday limiting COVID-19 testing, but in the month of May Wisconsin had at least three other days below 1,000 cases plus two days below 1,100. There were 973 confirmed cases, bringing the 7-day average down to 1,747 per day from 1,864 the day before.

Twelve counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area (13) had new cases in the single digits. Five saw double-digit increases from Monday, and three -- Florence, Forest and Menominee counties -- didn’t report any new cases.

According to the DHS, Brown County has the 5th highest 7-day average of new cases in the state, with 61.4 cases per day. Milwaukee and Dane counties lead the state with 323.6 and 323 new cases daily, respectively. We report the county case totals at the end of this article.

Rank County 7-day average

new cases 5 Brown 61.4 11 Winnebago 36.1 13 Outagamie 30.3 14 Sheboygan 27.7 18 Fond du Lac 22.6 23 Dodge 18.6 24 Manitowoc 16.7 24 Waupaca 11 38 (tie) Door 7.6 38 (tie) Marinette 7.6 42 (tie) Calumet 6.6 42 (tie) Shawano 6.6 46 Langlade 5.9 48 Oconto 5 51 Waushara 3.9 57 Kewaunee 3.4 60 Green Lake 3.1 62 Forest 2.9 70 Menominee 0.9 71 Florence 0.6

The DHS says the positivity rate was steady at 13.0% of all tests in the last 7 days positive for the coronavirus.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported to the DHS in the last 24-hour period. Wisconsin’s death toll remained at 13,001 as we reported Monday, taking about 3 months to reach that milestone figure, whereas Wisconsin added about 3,000 deaths in the previous 3 months.

Deaths Date Days between 13,001 May 30, 2022 89 12,012 March 2, 2022 30 11,062 January 28, 2022 30 10,014 December 29, 2021 29 9,019 November 30, 2021 60 8,009 October 1, 2021 128 7,003 May 26, 2021 110 6,020 February 5, 2021 30 5,039 January 6, 2021 25 4,041 December 12, 2020 21 3,005 November 21, 2020 21 2,031 October 31, 2020 81 1,006 August 11, 2020 145 2 March 19, 2020

The DHS says Wisconsin still averaged 4 deaths per day over the last 7 days. We could see a drop tomorrow when the 10 death reports submitted last Wednesday are no longer counted in the 7-day average -- as long as tomorrow’s numbers stay low, of course. Monday, Wisconsin’s death rate fell from 0.89% to 0.88% of all known COVID-19 cases; it has never been lower than 0.84%.

Twenty-three people with COVID-19 were hospitalized for treatment in the last 24-hour period. That’s significantly below our calculated 7-day average, which slips to 32 hospitalizations per day. Wisconsin’s hospitalization rate also fell Monday from 4.16% to 4.15% of all cases resulting in filling a hospital bed.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 373 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state on Monday, including 48 in intensive care. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 28 of those patients, including 3 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 16 COVID-19 patients, with 3 in intensive care.

At the time of this writing, Tuesday’s vaccination data were not available. The DHS said it was working through technical difficulties.

Monday’s Vaccinations by Age Group

5 to 11: 28.0% (+0.1) received vaccine/25.1% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.9% received vaccine/58.4% completed vaccinations/20.0% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 60.6% received vaccine/55.0% completed vaccinations/19.7% received booster

25 to 34: 64.5% (-0.1) received vaccine/59.9% completed vaccinations/25.7% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.3% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.3% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.6% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% (-0.1) received vaccine/82.6% (-0.1) completed vaccinations/68.0% received booster

Monday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since the last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.3% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.1% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.1% 50.6% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.5% 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.0% 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.0% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.7% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,303 (63.1%) 287,653 (60.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,154 (60.2%) 317,706 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,758,055 (64.4%) 3,571,900 (61.2%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 72,638 cases (+54) (426 deaths)

Calumet – 11,876 cases (+5) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,113 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,120 cases (+10) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,851 cases (+5) (61 deaths)

Florence - 828 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,610 cases (+9) (261 deaths)

Forest - 2,490 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,814 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,446 cases (+1) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,360 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,681 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,064 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,950 cases (+4) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 9,971 cases (+2) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,952 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,039 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,519 cases (+1) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,874 cases (+29) (360 deaths)

Shawano – 10,204 cases (+4) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,455 cases (+14) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,725 cases (+8) (196 deaths)

Waushara – 5,194 cases (+3) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,079 cases (+19) (336 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

