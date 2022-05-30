Advertisement

Student pilot dies from injuries in Wauwatosa plane crash

(WTMJ/NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a student pilot who crashed his small plane in a Wauwatosa neighborhood has died.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel Perelman, of Brookfield, was practicing takeoffs and landings Thursday from Timmerman Airport when his Cessna 152 went down in the backyard of a home.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Wauwatosa police say Perelman told the control tower he was having engine trouble prior to the crash.

A family member told the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office that it was not Perelman’s first solo flight, as was stated in the initial press release.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

