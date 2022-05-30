SOME RAIN & STORMS TUESDAY, LESS HUMID WEDNESDAY

Breezy & mild conditions will hold during the evening and overnight hours. While a few showers are possible late tonight, most of the night should be dry. Lows will be in the 60s to low 70s away from Lake Michigan with cooler upper 50s lakeside. Southerly winds may still gust over 25 mph at times.

There is the chance of some strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly south and east of Green Bay. This is one of those scenarios that may or may not happen since morning clouds and isolated showers could limit afternoon development. If a few storms to indeed develop, they could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy rain, and lightning. Look for updates Monday morning for the latest timing and details. Highs will range from the mid 70s lakeside to the mid 80s inland. Winds will be breezy all day long with some gusts in the 30-40 mph range. Dew point values well into the 60s will continue to make things feel pretty humid.

Cooler & less humid air returns to the region Wednesday and it will hang around for a while. Temperatures will be much more seasonable as we close out the work week and get into the coming weekend. Some showers may occur Thursday and then again from Saturday into early next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TUESDAY**

TUESDAY: SW 15-30 KTS... WAVES: 3-7′

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible late. LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Scattered AM showers. Some PM storms. Strong SOUTHEAST? Breezy. HIGH: 85 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, & less humid. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Areas of rain possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: Areas of rain possible. HIGH: 67 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Chance of rain. HIGH: 70

