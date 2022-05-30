Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many Wisconsin counties are under an ozone advisory Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources believes the air quality index will become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Milwaukee, Oconto, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties are impacted.

Children, the elderly, active individuals and those with lung diseases are advised to take caution when going outdoors.

The advisory runs through Monday at 11 p.m.

For more tips as temperatures warm up, visit the DNR’s website.

