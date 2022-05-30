Advertisement

Nine people rescued from boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office patrol boat
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office patrol boat
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were rescued from a boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water Sunday.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation around 7:51 p.m. Sergeant Ryan Zitlow said the boat got stuck “straight out from Wendts Marine” near the Winnebago/Fond du Lac County border.

All nine people on board were transported safely to shore.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Rosco
Omro man with felony arrest warrants found hiding in Wolf River
Local organizers put together a Memorial Day March instead to still show support amidst the...
‘We’re not going to be bullied,’ Kiel Memorial Day March held after bomb threats
These army reserve soldiers are deploying to the Middle East to help with real-world ammunition...
Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton
Coast Guard (Generic Image)
Hazardous conditions possible on Lake Michigan
Kiel Middle School
Title IX lawyer: Kiel schools had no choice on investigation

Latest News

May 30 Birthday Club
May 30 Birthday Club
American flag
WATCH: ‘We’re not going to be bullied,’ Kiel Memorial Day March held after bomb threats
Gun shop
WATCH: Lawmakers speak on gun laws
Brad's Astro Extra
Meteor ‘swarm’ may appear Monday night