Advertisement

Meteor ‘swarm’ may appear Monday night

Brad's Astro Extra
Brad's Astro Extra(WBAY)
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a fitting ending to the holiday weekend, we may be treated to a night sky spectacle, far beyond the typical meteor shower.

We could witness what has been referred to as a “swarm” of meteors - A display of hundreds of meteors! Then again, maybe not.

And that’s the problem, no one knows for sure...

But here’s the back story: In 1995 a comet named Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 broke up as it orbited the sun, leaving behind a stream of tiny particles along its orbit. Monday night the earth will pass through the location in space where the particles may be.

If they are there, we will have a meteor shower - maybe even a meteor “swarm” if we are lucky. But then again, maybe the earth’s orbit will intersect a point in the particle stream that has very little debris.

Despite the unknown, peak viewing should be centered around midnight (May 30/31). Just look overhead.

Of course, the other unknown is the weather. Hopefully there won’t be too many clouds.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiel Middle School
Title IX lawyer: Kiel schools had no choice on investigation
Downtown Kiel welcome sign
Kiel community organizes its own Memorial Day weekend event, defying threats
These army reserve soldiers are deploying to the Middle East to help with real-world ammunition...
Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton
A Silver Alert was issued for James Holmes, who was last seen on May 15
SILVER ALERT: North Fond du Lac man found
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or...
Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins

Latest News

American flag
WATCH: ‘We’re not going to be bullied,’ Kiel Memorial Day March held after bomb threats
Gun shop
WATCH: Lawmakers speak on gun laws
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid Memorial Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid Memorial Day
Local organizers put together a Memorial Day March instead to still show support amidst the...
‘We’re not going to be bullied,’ Kiel Memorial Day March held after bomb threats