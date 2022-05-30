Meteor ‘swarm’ may appear Monday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In a fitting ending to the holiday weekend, we may be treated to a night sky spectacle, far beyond the typical meteor shower.

We could witness what has been referred to as a “swarm” of meteors - A display of hundreds of meteors! Then again, maybe not.

And that’s the problem, no one knows for sure...

But here’s the back story: In 1995 a comet named Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 broke up as it orbited the sun, leaving behind a stream of tiny particles along its orbit. Monday night the earth will pass through the location in space where the particles may be.

If they are there, we will have a meteor shower - maybe even a meteor “swarm” if we are lucky. But then again, maybe the earth’s orbit will intersect a point in the particle stream that has very little debris.

Despite the unknown, peak viewing should be centered around midnight (May 30/31). Just look overhead.

Of course, the other unknown is the weather. Hopefully there won’t be too many clouds.

