HOT, HUMID, & BREEZY FOR MEMORIAL DAY, STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

We’re starting out Memorial Day with some lingering clouds left over from the disturbance that brought some showers and storms to the area yesterday. Unlike yesterday, it will be dry today with those clouds clearing and leaving us with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be well above average today with most of us making it in to the 80s and low 90s away from Lake Michigan. Cooler 60s and 70s can be expected lakeside. Dangerous rip currents will remain a possibility along Lake Michigan beaches so be extra careful if you’ll be braving the cool waters of the Big Lake. Humid air will also creep back in today. This will push heat index values will into the 90s away from the lake. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you will be spending time outside today.

Muggy & warm conditions linger into tomorrow with highs climbing back into the 80s. A cold front will make its way through the state from west to eat tomorrow. By tomorrow afternoon and evening, we’ll have to watch for storms to form. If storms do manage to form, some of them may be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain (mainly south of HWY 29). Check back for details as any timing differences with the cold front’s arrival could change the location and timing of any storms.

After the front passes, the humidity will drop significantly, as will the temperatures. 70s can be expected from Wednesday through the rest of the week, with rain chances Thursday and beyond.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TUESDAY**

MONDAY: S 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-7′

TUESDAY: SSW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-7′

MEMORIAL DAY: Turning sunny, breezy, hot & humid. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Fog lakeside. A stray shower late? LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Warm, humid, & breezy. Chance of storms. Some strong during the PM? HIGH: 87 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Stray showers possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a stray shower. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Areas of rain possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. HIGH: 71

