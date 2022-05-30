Honoring servicemen and women killed in the line of duty at Appleton Memorial Day Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This is the first time that Appleton is back to a fully in-person schedule of events in years. Which is why veterans and Memorial Day organizers said it was so important to remember servicemen and women killed in the line of duty.

“To honor all who have paid the price for our freedom in life and blood,” Bob Johnson with the Appleton American Legion Post 38 said during the Moment of Remembrance in Appleton on Monday, May 30. “Whose moms never saw them again. Whose fathers wept in private for their sons and daughters. Whose kids only remember their moms and dads from a photo album.”

After a three-year hiatus of the traditional Appleton Memorial Day Parade route and an in-person ceremony at Riverside Cemetery for a Moment of Remembrance, parade organizers say it’s good to be back together again.

“We’ve done it virtually the last two years. Given the circumstances, we did the best we could, and I think we did a pretty good job,” chairperson for the Appleton Parade Committee, Corey Otis, said. “But there is nothing that you can replace about having people here near the graves of our veterans. Hearing the student voices nice and loud with your own ears, not through a screen. So, really glad that people can come and come together.”

Tens of thousands of attendees started lining the roads at about 8:30 A.M. to enjoy Appleton’s Memorial Day Parade return.

“Are we going to see police officers? And maybe some horses? And some vets?” Raini LeMay asked her son Wyatt during her interview with Action 2 News.

Three-year-old Wyatt wasn’t the only child excited to see the fire trucks and uniformed military members who passed by.

“It’s good to be back because it’s Wyatt’s first parade,” LeMay shared. “Past times I think we’ve just been with family and just celebrating having cookouts and yeah.”

Local veteran organizations walked through the streets of Appleton as many high school bands played soundtracked the long-awaited festivities.

“It’s great. We got here pretty early since we were downtown eating breakfast but we have just been watching them all fill in and it’s great to just come together as a community,” Appleton Parade Committee member Meghan Warner emphasized. “We haven’t had a parade in a couple of years, the Memorial Day Parade. So, it’s great to be back down here and see everybody just paying their respects for us.”

The next scheduled parade in Appleton will be on June 11 for Flag Day.

Tens of thousands of attendees started lining the roads at about 8:30 A.M. to enjoy Appleton’s Memorial Day Parade return.

People are honoring fallen soldiers across Northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.