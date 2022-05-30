Founders of Casa ALBA Melanie in Green Bay retiring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pillars of the Hispanic community in Green Bay are embarking on a new journey into retirement.

Father Ken De Groot and Sister Melanie Maczka founded Casa ALBA Melanie, a non-profit Hispanic resource center, in 2011.

“It’s amazing. Sometimes I sit back and I just smile and I say, ‘Wow. This is for real.’ This is something I believed in, and it keeps getting affirmed day after day after day,” said Sister Melanie.

And the day has come for both to sit back and retire after dedicating 11 years to what is now a safe place for Latinos.

“This is a place where someone comes into the community and you could feel they could make connections and be helped in ways that could help them get on their feet,” said Sister Melanie.

When asked what the non-profit is all about, Father Ken said, “Trying to make equality. trying to have people love each other--to have people get along with each other.”

That was their biggest goal and feel they are real close to it.

“I think Green Bay has made progress and there’s a lot of good people and a lot of different organizations that try to help all people--all cultures be as one,” said Father Ken. And Sister Melanie added, ”I keep thinking we’ve got a little time left yet for Green Bay to do it right. So I’m really encouraging everyone to open doors, open hearts, open minds, and just get to know each other. It’s a real blessing here.”

But they have hope for the community and strong faith in the team staying behind to continue their legacy.

Father Ken said he’s thinking of spending his free time fishing, while Sister Melanie said she’ll be catching up with a lot of friends. Both had a retirement celebration party at Casa ALBA Melanie in late May.

