Advertisement

Founders of Casa ALBA Melanie in Green Bay retiring

The Casa ALBA Melanie founders are reflecting on the work they've done over the past 11 years.
By Casey Torres
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pillars of the Hispanic community in Green Bay are embarking on a new journey into retirement.

Father Ken De Groot and Sister Melanie Maczka founded Casa ALBA Melanie, a non-profit Hispanic resource center, in 2011.

“It’s amazing. Sometimes I sit back and I just smile and I say, ‘Wow. This is for real.’ This is something I believed in, and it keeps getting affirmed day after day after day,” said Sister Melanie.

And the day has come for both to sit back and retire after dedicating 11 years to what is now a safe place for Latinos.

“This is a place where someone comes into the community and you could feel they could make connections and be helped in ways that could help them get on their feet,” said Sister Melanie.

When asked what the non-profit is all about, Father Ken said, “Trying to make equality. trying to have people love each other--to have people get along with each other.”

That was their biggest goal and feel they are real close to it.

“I think Green Bay has made progress and there’s a lot of good people and a lot of different organizations that try to help all people--all cultures be as one,” said Father Ken. And Sister Melanie added, ”I keep thinking we’ve got a little time left yet for Green Bay to do it right. So I’m really encouraging everyone to open doors, open hearts, open minds, and just get to know each other. It’s a real blessing here.”

But they have hope for the community and strong faith in the team staying behind to continue their legacy.

Father Ken said he’s thinking of spending his free time fishing, while Sister Melanie said she’ll be catching up with a lot of friends. Both had a retirement celebration party at Casa ALBA Melanie in late May.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K-9 Rosco
Omro man with felony arrest warrants found hiding in Wolf River
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Local organizers put together a Memorial Day March instead to still show support amidst the...
‘We’re not going to be bullied,’ Kiel Memorial Day March held after bomb threats
These army reserve soldiers are deploying to the Middle East to help with real-world ammunition...
Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton
Coast Guard (Generic Image)
Hazardous conditions possible on Lake Michigan

Latest News

Appleton Memorial Day Parade
WATCH: Appleton parade honors our lost service members
Casa ALBA Melanie
WATCH: Casa ALBA Melanie founders retiring
Increase in pediatric hepatitis
WATCH: Increase in child hepatitis cases
WATCH: Casa ALBA Melanie founders retiring after more than 10 years of service