Berlin juvenile suspected of making threats directed at school district, student

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Berlin Police Department received word of threats directed at the Berlin Area School District and a student Sunday.

Police believe the statements were made by a juvenile in the City of Berlin. Authorities identified the juvenile and began an investigation.

“Threatening statements are dangerous and are taken seriously. The safety of the community is our primary concern,” a media release from Acting Chief of Police Brian Pulvermacher said.

Police referred charges to Green Lake County Social Services.

Pulvermacher said no further threat to the community has been identified.

