WARMER SUNDAY & MONDAY WITH MORE WIND AND HUMIDITY

We’re starting off the day on a mild night and with some sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected through the rest of the day. The clouds may be thicker at times compared to others. As a storm complex to our west continues to advance, it is possible we see an isolated shower or storms at some point this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry. It’ll be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. These winds out of the south-southeast will keep temperatures near the lake in the 60s and 70s, while inland, highs will mainly be in the low and middle 80s.

Memorial Day will feature lots of sun, and it should be dry through the entirety of the day. It will definitely be a hot, humid, and breezy day. Afternoon highs will climb into the 80s to low 90s are likely away from Lake Michigan with cooler 70s there. Inland temperatures will be near record! Southerly winds with gusts up to around 30 mph continue. Rip currents will remain a risk at Lake Michigan beaches.

A cold front will move through the region on Tuesday. We’ll be warm and humid out ahead of it so highs should still approach 90°. Showers and storms could fire along the front during the day and that may lead to some strong to severe storms. The timing of the front will determine when or if storms form. Given the heat and humidity in place, it’s something we’ll monitor closely.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY - TUESDAY**

SUNDAY: SSE 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

MONDAY: S 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 3-6′

TODAY: Sun & clouds. An isolated t’shower. Breezy & humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild & breezy. Lakeside fog. LOW: 68

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Still hot & humid. Chance of thunderstorms. Some strong. HIGH: 89 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some showers are possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 73

