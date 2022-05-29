WARM & HUMID MONDAY, STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

We’ve had a little rain and thunder to start the holiday weekend but that will not be the case on Monday. As a matter of fact, Memorial Day will be the warmest day over the next 7... and probably the best one to be out and about for summer activities.

For tonight... variably cloudy skies and quiet conditions prevail. Lows in the 60s are expected for most spots with some cooler 50s near Lake Michigan. There could be a little lakeside fog. Winds from the SSE between 5 and 15 mph continue.

We’ll enjoy a mix of sun & clouds Monday. Plan on well above normal high temperatures in the 80s to low 90s away from Lake Michigan. cooler 60s and 70s take shape lakeside. Dangerous rip currents will remain a possibility along Lake Michigan beaches so be extra careful if you’ll be braving the cool waters of the Big Lake. Dew point values creep back into the mid 60s during the day making for a humid holiday all around.

Muggy & warm conditions continue Tuesday with highs climbing back into the 80s. A cold front is going to come in during the day and it MAY spark some storms by the afternoon. If storms do manage to form some of them may be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. It’s not a slam dunk so be sure to check back in for details.

Cooler and more seasonable air returns starting Wednesday. Shower chances are back in the forecast from Tuesday through next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TUESDAY**

MONDAY: S 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-7′

TUESDAY: SSW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-7′

TONIGHT: Clouds & stars. Breezy at times. Lakeside fog possible. LOW: 68

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, warm & humid. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Warm & humid. Chance of storms. Some strong during the PM? HIGH: 86 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. HIGH: 73 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some showers are possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Areas of rain possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Chance of rain. HIGH: 73

