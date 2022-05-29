Advertisement

Veterans Memorial Ceremony held to honor the fallen

The event was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - In honor of those who died serving our country, a Veterans Memorial Ceremony was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building Saturday.

The Fox Valley Veterans Council (FVVC) event began with a processional walk to honor those in Outagamie County who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

Select people shared the meaning of the Seven Solemn Tolls while naming those who fell in the line of duty. The service is called “For Whom the Bells Toll.”

Members of the FVVC explained why the event is so important to the community.

“Veterans are not unlike anybody in the community. They go through different life changes and at times, not everything is perfect, so this organization offers a way to be able to extend reach and assist those guys,” Krista Gleason, case manager at FVVC, said.

“For the veterans this is always a special time for them. It’s a time where we gather. It’s a time where we try to get the rest of the community just to remember those who passed, who gave their life for their country,” FVVC President Timothy Cody said.

Cody said the FVVC is planning to travel to all cemeteries in the area to pay respect to the fallen.

The FVVC is set to participate in the Memorial Day Parade Monday.

