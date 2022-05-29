Advertisement

Omro man with felony arrest warrants found hiding in Wolf River

K-9 Rosco
K-9 Rosco(Menominee Tribal Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Officers found a man with felony warrants out for his arrest hiding in a river Sunday.

Menominee Tribal Police said the incident began May 27 when they helped the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office with a possible domestic violence case at the War Bonnet Bar and Grill in Keshena. Before officers arrived, a 46-year-old man from Omro with active felony warrants for his arrest fled the scene. A deputy located his camper on State Highway 55 but did not find the suspect.

A tip said the man returned to the War Bonnet Bar and Grill Sunday around 12:27 a.m.

Authorities found his vehicle, a 2004 Mustang, driving on State Highway 47. The suspect did not slow down when a deputy attempted a traffic stop. A Menominee Tribal Officer found the suspect up the road and used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle. The suspect ran toward the Wolf River.

K-9 Officer Rosco “tracked the subject into the woods about 100 yards from the stopped vehicle” according to a media release.

Officers soon found the man hiding in the river.

He was apprehended by Menominee Tribal Officers and turned over to Menominee County Deputies.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiel Middle School
Title IX lawyer: Kiel schools had no choice on investigation
Downtown Kiel welcome sign
Kiel community organizes its own Memorial Day weekend event, defying threats
These army reserve soldiers are deploying to the Middle East to help with real-world ammunition...
Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or...
Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness

Latest News

Ghost the puppy
WATCH: New puppy for Milwaukee children robbed at gunpoint
Handgun
WATCH: Gun law debate in Wisconsin
Kiel Memorial Day march
WATCH: Kiel Memorial day parade transforms into march
The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is getting bigger.
North Carolina group aids in search for Juneau County bear