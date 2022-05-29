Omro man with felony arrest warrants found hiding in Wolf River

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Officers found a man with felony warrants out for his arrest hiding in a river Sunday.

Menominee Tribal Police said the incident began May 27 when they helped the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office with a possible domestic violence case at the War Bonnet Bar and Grill in Keshena. Before officers arrived, a 46-year-old man from Omro with active felony warrants for his arrest fled the scene. A deputy located his camper on State Highway 55 but did not find the suspect.

A tip said the man returned to the War Bonnet Bar and Grill Sunday around 12:27 a.m.

Authorities found his vehicle, a 2004 Mustang, driving on State Highway 47. The suspect did not slow down when a deputy attempted a traffic stop. A Menominee Tribal Officer found the suspect up the road and used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle. The suspect ran toward the Wolf River.

K-9 Officer Rosco “tracked the subject into the woods about 100 yards from the stopped vehicle” according to a media release.

Officers soon found the man hiding in the river.

He was apprehended by Menominee Tribal Officers and turned over to Menominee County Deputies.

