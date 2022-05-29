Hazardous weather conditions possible on Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The public should be cautious of hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan Memorial Day weekend.

The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories. There could be 25 knot winds, two to eight foot waves, rip currents, dense fog and showers and thunderstorms. The hazard warnings last through May 31.

#USCG advises public in #LakeMichigan to be aware of potentially hazardous weather conditions between today and May 31, 2022. @NWSGrandRapids issued multiple weather advisories in an effort to ensure the public is safe and educated, read more...https://t.co/FQeyKaGmBY — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) May 29, 2022

The Coast Guard asks the public to take note of current and future weather conditions around Lake Michigan prior to heading out.

