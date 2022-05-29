Advertisement

Hazardous weather conditions possible on Lake Michigan

Coast Guard (Generic Image)
Coast Guard (Generic Image)(HNN File (custom credit))
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The public should be cautious of hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan Memorial Day weekend.

The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories. There could be 25 knot winds, two to eight foot waves, rip currents, dense fog and showers and thunderstorms. The hazard warnings last through May 31.

The Coast Guard asks the public to take note of current and future weather conditions around Lake Michigan prior to heading out.

