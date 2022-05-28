Advertisement

Wisconsin World War II vet received congressional medal, died the next day

The Congressional Gold Medal
By WBAY news staff
May. 27, 2022
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) - A World War II veteran died the day after receiving a congressional medal.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that Raleigh Nayes of Chippewa Falls was part of Merrill’s Marauders, a unit of several thousand U.S. soldiers who attacked the Japanese from behind their lines in Burma in 1944. The unit was named for its leader, Brig. Gen. Frank Merrill.

Congress last fall approved the Congressional Gold Medal for all the soldiers in the unit. Nayes received his on April 20 at the assisted living home where he was living.

He died in his sleep early the next morning at age 99.

