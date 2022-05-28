WARMER SUNDAY & MONDAY WITH MORE WIND AND HUMIDITY

While a few isolated showers are still possible tonight mainly north of Green Bay, most locations are looking at a variably cloudy and quiet night. Lows will be mainly in the 50s.

Southeasterly winds increase on Sunday and some gusts may be around 25 mph during the day. A small craft advisory is in effect for Lake Michigan and there could be rip currents at Lake Michigan beaches. Temperatures will be generally in the 60s near Lake Michigan & in Door County, but inland areas should zoom well into the upper 70s to middle 80s. You’ll probably notice more humidity in the air by the afternoon and evening.

Memorial Day continues to look superb for a summer holiday, but it will be breezy, hot, and humid. Daytime highs in the 80s to low 90s are likely away from Lake Michigan with cooler 70s & 60s there. Southerly winds with gusts up to around 25 mph continue. Rip currents will remain a risk at Lake Michigan beaches.

A cold front is on track for Tuesday. We’ll be warm and humid out ahead of it so highs should still approach 90°. Showers and storms could fire along the front during the day and that may lead to some strong or severe weather in the region. It’s not certain but stay tuned for updates.

Cooler and more seasonable weather conditions build back in Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SUNDAY - TUESDAY**

SUNDAY: SSE 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-6′

MONDAY: S 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-6′

TONIGHT: Mix of clouds and stars. Stray shower NORTH? LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Isolated shower or storm? Breezy & more humid. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 82 LOW: 68

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. Cooler lakeside. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Still warm & humid. Chance of showers and storms. Some strong? HIGH: 89 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy & cooler. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some showers are possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 76

