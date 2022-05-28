Advertisement

SCATTERED PM STORMS TODAY... TURNING HOT BY MEMORIAL DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
It'll get hotter and more humid heading to Memorial Day
By Cruz Medina
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We’re starting off the morning with some sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase as we go into the late morning hours. Scattered showers and a few t’storms are possible by this afternoon, no severe weather expected. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s. It turns much warmer as we go through the rest of the Holiday weekend. We rise into the 80s tomorrow, with 90s possible for Memorial Day.

After today’s afternoon rain chance, the rest of the holiday weekend should be dry. In addition to the heat building this weekend, the humidity will rise as well. The heat index Monday and Tuesday afternoons should be well into the 90s. Regardless of your plans this weekend and for Memorial Day, stay hydrated with plenty of water if you’ll be outside.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

**SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE SUNDAY**

SATURDAY: SE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

TODAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Afternoon showers with a few storms. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Mild & breezy. Fog lakeside? LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Warm and breezy. Humidity increases. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms develop late... some strong. HIGH: 90 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. Less humid. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 73

