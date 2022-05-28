SCATTERED PM STORMS SATURDAY... HOTTER BY MEMORIAL DAY

Skies will be mainly clear tonight, but high clouds will roll in during the pre-dawn hours. We should see some decent sunshine early Saturday, but clouds will quickly increase through the morning. Lows will range from the middle 40s into the lower 50s.

Scattered showers and a few t’storms are possible by Saturday afternoon, no severe weather expected. Temperatures will be turning warmer this holiday weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s... we’ll be in the 80s Sunday with 90s possible for Memorial Day.

After Saturday’s afternoon rain chance, the rest of the holiday weekend should be dry. In addition to the heat building this weekend, the humidity will rise as well. The heat index Monday and Tuesday afternoons should be well into the 90s. Regardless of your plans this weekend and for Memorial Day, stay hydrated with plenty of water if you’ll be outside.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Seasonable temps. High clouds late. LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Afternoon showers with a few storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Humidity increases. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms develop late... some strong. HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. Less humid. Showers south? HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 72

