Volunteers needed to tell the stories of every U.S. service member killed in World War II

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, we want to focus on a nationwide mission that needs thousands of volunteers. Stories Behind the Stars is looking for people to research and write the stories of all the U.S. military service members who died during World War II.

You can already read the stories of those who died on D-Day and at Pearl Harbor at www.storiesbehindthestars.org. The next phrase of the project is telling the stories of the fallen men and women from each state.

The person directing the effort in the Badger State is from our area. Jean Cookle (jean@storiesbehindthestars.org) is leading the Wisconsin chapter of Stories Behind the Stars, taking on this enormous challenge. There are 8,300 service members from Wisconsin who perished in World War II.

Cookle talks with Action 2 News Chris Roth about how she got involved, and what’s involved for anyone who wants to volunteer.

