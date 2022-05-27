Advertisement

Three pets die in De Pere house fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Three pets died in a house fire in De Pere Thursday.

At about 9 p.m., De Pere Fire Rescue was called to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a house fire. They found smoke in a single-family home.

All residents were out of the home, but four pets were still inside. The homeowner came home to find the home filled with smoke.

Crews contained the fire to the kitchen and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the home. However, the home sustained heavy smoke damage.

One pet was rescued but three others died, according to De Pere Fire Rescue.

No residents or firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Fire safety reminder to keep anything that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains away from your stovetop. Once you discover a fire, you need to get out and stay out. Closing the door behind you on your way out will help contain the fire,” says Battalion Chief Brett Jansen.

De Pere Fire Rescue had two engines, one ladder, one command vehicle, and 15 firefighters on scene. Hobart/Lawrence, Ashwaubenon and County Rescue helped.

