Students clean up cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Students took on a service project at Suamico Cemetery that was delayed for years because of the pandemic.

Bay View Middle School students took on a variety of maintenance jobs, raking leaves, cutting weeds, picking up litter and cleaning off grave sites. Students also placed American flags where veterans are interred, ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

“No one has a personal stake in this except it’s in their community, so it ends up being a really cool thing. They learn a lot, especially with the veterans leaving the flags at the graves,” Bay View science teacher Candice Perz said.

The students involved in Thursday’s service project are part of Apollo House, a group of about 100 within Bay View Middle School.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.