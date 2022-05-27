Advertisement

Students clean up cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Bay View Middle School students cleaned up the cemetery and planted flags at veterans' graves
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Students took on a service project at Suamico Cemetery that was delayed for years because of the pandemic.

Bay View Middle School students took on a variety of maintenance jobs, raking leaves, cutting weeds, picking up litter and cleaning off grave sites. Students also placed American flags where veterans are interred, ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

“No one has a personal stake in this except it’s in their community, so it ends up being a really cool thing. They learn a lot, especially with the veterans leaving the flags at the graves,” Bay View science teacher Candice Perz said.

The students involved in Thursday’s service project are part of Apollo House, a group of about 100 within Bay View Middle School.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Kilps
Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
2 teens arrested on charges in Fond du Lac fight
Rebecca Kilps
Complaint: Former Two Rivers teacher admitted to sex with student
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
De Pere school district office
De Pere police act on “credible threat” against intermediate school students

Latest News

Kaelee Heideman holds her "Teacher of the Year" certificate.
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Teacher of the Year on students’ and teachers’ response to Texas shooting
Monarch butterfly
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monarch butterflies and miniature robots
Bay View Middle School students clean up Suamico Cemetery
Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day
Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh
One of Oshkosh's downtown bridges closed indefinitely