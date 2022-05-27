Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: North Fond du Lac man missing since Thursday night

A Silver Alert was issued for James Holmes, who was last seen on May 15
A Silver Alert was issued for James Holmes, who was last seen on May 15
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a North Fond du Lac man for the second time in 12 days.

James Holmes walked away from his home on the 1100-block of Wisconsin Ave. at about 10 o’clock Thursday night. No one knows where he is now.

Holmes is a 63-year-old white man with brown, medium-length hair and a scruffy, gray and brown beard. He’s 5′9″, 170 pounds, and has green eyes.

Holmes was wearing red and black pajama bottoms; a blue, long-sleeve shirt; and a black and green jacket.

If you believe you’ve seen him or know where he is, contact local law enforcement right away. The number for the North Fond du Lac Police Department is (920) 905-5555.

A Silver Alert was also issued for Holmes on May 15, when he was dropped off in the area of S. Main St. and 12th St. He was found and the alert was lifted a couple of days later.

Silver Alerts are for missing people with dementia or other cognitive impairment.

