A mission to honor every Oconto County veteran who ever served

By Jeff Alexander
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - An effort is underway to honor every veteran from Oconto County who ever served.

The mission is to build an Oconto County Veterans Memorial is gaining momentum.

What started as an idea 10 years ago, picked up steam last fall when a group of Oconto veterans launched a fundraising campaign.

“It’s to show support, honor and respect for every veterans that ever served, wartime, non-wartime because everybody’s got an important job to do in the military. So we decided to put a memorial up for Oconto County, the whole county of every veteran that’s ever served,” says Plaster, Oconto County Veterans Memorial Committee Secretary.

The Oconto County Veterans Memorial, in its first phase with flags erected, will be located across from Oconto’s Copperfest Park.

More than 4,000 veterans will be honored and named at the memorial.

“We’re going all the way from the Revolutionary War all the way to now, and then for the future, this we want to go on forever,” says Plaster.

The estimated cost to build the memorial is $500,000.

So far, the veterans on the memorial committee have raised $22,000 through raffles and donation boxes, and the Bond Foundation is pledging $50,000 for the project.

“We’re gonna get there, we’re going to keep trying until we get it, we’re not going to give up, this is something Carl and I have deep in our hearts,” says Edward Weigelt, Oconto County Veterans Memorial Committee President.

The veterans hope the memorial can be completed within five years, and once finished, will serve the same mission as the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

“There will be a book sitting there where the names are at, what section they’re in, so people can find their loved ones and then in the future, great, great grandson can come up and say hey, that’s my great great granddaddy that served and is on the wall, and they can be proud of the veteran’s name up there from Oconto County,” says Plaster.

If you would like to contribute to the memorial fund, donations can be sent to Stephenson National Bank in Oconto.

