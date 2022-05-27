Advertisement

Manitowoc holds vigil for victims of gun violence

The vigil at the lighthouse pier follows mass shootings at a Texas school and New York state grocery store
By Joshua Peguero
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A vigil is being held in Manitowoc to honor the victims of gun violence this year. It comes after the massacre in a Uvalde, Texas, school and a racially-motivated attack in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

Organizers say they’ll be offering thoughts and prayers but also calls for action.

Joshua Peguero spoke with the executive director of Crusaders of Justicia, Jennifer Estrada, before the vigil. Watch the interview above.

Joshua will have more reports on Action 2 News at Six and Ten.

