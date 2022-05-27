Manitowoc holds vigil for victims of gun violence

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A vigil is being held in Manitowoc to honor the victims of gun violence this year. It comes after the massacre in a Uvalde, Texas, school and a racially-motivated attack in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

Organizers say they’ll be offering thoughts and prayers but also calls for action.

Joshua Peguero spoke with the executive director of Crusaders of Justicia, Jennifer Estrada, before the vigil. Watch the interview above.

Joshua will have more reports on Action 2 News at Six and Ten.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.