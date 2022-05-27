Advertisement

Limited tickets available for soccer match at Lambeau Field

Bayern Munich’s Claudio Pizarro and Manchester City’s Shaun Wright-Phillips join Packers great...
Bayern Munich’s Claudio Pizarro and Manchester City’s Shaun Wright-Phillips join Packers great LeRoy Butler for a Lambeau Leap lesson.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers say about 85 percent of tickets have been sold to the exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The July 23 match is between German Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich and English Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Packers say fans from across the United States and other countries are expected to visit Green Bay for the match.

“We’re expecting over $10 million in economic impact to the community, so it’s huge, it’s bigger than a concert,” Discover Green Bay President and CEO Brad Toll said. “This does bring a new audience into the community, so those are first time visitors. We certainly have an opportunity then to try and influence their stay while they’re here. Hopefully they’ll have a good time, decide to come back.”

TICKETS: https://www.ticketmaster.com/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Kilps
Complaint: Former Two Rivers teacher admitted to sex with student
De Pere school district office
De Pere police act on “credible threat” against intermediate school students
2 teens arrested on charges in Fond du Lac fight
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Oshkosh Police suspect human trafficking at Oriental Spa

Latest News

Veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark works with rookie Devonte Wyatt during OTA practice.
Packers lean on veterans to lead during OTAs
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love stretches at the NFL football team's practice field training...
Rodgers absent as Packers conduct voluntary OTAs this week
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh...
Vrable: Packers WR Watkins ‘in a good place right now’
Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp Friday, May...
Packers defense ready to deal with heightened expectations