Limited tickets available for soccer match at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers say about 85 percent of tickets have been sold to the exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The July 23 match is between German Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich and English Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Packers say fans from across the United States and other countries are expected to visit Green Bay for the match.

“We’re expecting over $10 million in economic impact to the community, so it’s huge, it’s bigger than a concert,” Discover Green Bay President and CEO Brad Toll said. “This does bring a new audience into the community, so those are first time visitors. We certainly have an opportunity then to try and influence their stay while they’re here. Hopefully they’ll have a good time, decide to come back.”

TICKETS: https://www.ticketmaster.com/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.