No bomb found at Kiel Middle School after latest threat

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Police and firefighters responded to Kiel Middle School Friday morning as the district continues to receive bomb threats over a sexual harassment investigation involving students.

Action 2 News received an email Friday morning saying bombs had been placed in the middle school and district office buildings. We shared that email with police. A short time later, crews responded to the middle school.

Investigators searched the school and found nothing Friday. They cleared the scene at about 8:30 a.m.

Kiel Police say they’ve been working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and FBI since the initial threat on Monday.

Police, members of the media and school staffers have been receiving emails threatening bomb threats against the middle school since Monday. The threats reference a Title IX investigation in the district. The email states the threats will continue every day unless demands are met.

The person responsible said unless the district halts its investigation of sexual harassment against three eighth-graders and apologizes, the threats will escalate and could target the rest of the community, including city hall, grocery stores and power stations.

The city of Kiel on Thursday announced it was canceling the Memorial Day Parade.

“Given ongoing security concerns in and around the City of Kiel, the Memorial Day Parade is canceled,” reads a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The district will finish the school year in virtual learning. District Administrator Brad Ebert said he wrote the announcement that students won’t return to the classroom “with tears in my eyes and am heartbroken and devastated.” The end of school is June 3.

A letter to district parents said all facilities will be closed -- including the fitness center, pool, and Full Circle Care -- and school concerts are canceled. The district wants to continue all high school sporting events, but they will be held off-site. The administrator said discussions about graduation are ongoing in hopes of holding the event.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting with the investigation into who is sending the bomb threats. Authorities aren’t saying if they have a suspect or any leads.

The threats started Monday. Schools were evacuated and students were sent home. Classes were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday. The school district then decided to go virtual for the rest of the year.

In April, the parents of three boys were notified their sons were being charged by school district officials with sexual harassment. A section of Title IX prohibits gender-based harassment in the form of name-calling on the basis of sex.

The district claims the boys were not referring to a student’s requested pronouns of “they” and “them.”

Through a letter from their attorney, the parents are asking for the charges to be dropped immediately, saying they have no standing legally.

“It’s not sexual harassment under Title IX, under their own policy, under federal law, and it’s probably a First Amendment violation. Almost certainly, if that’s their theory, that solely using the wrong pronoun, that that would be a First Amendment violation,” Luke Berg with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said. “This is a really gross application of Title IX sexual harassment charges. Sexual harassment covers really egregious stuff, not using the so-called wrong pronoun.”

The attorney also said the charges have no standing under the school district’s own policy.

“Eighth-graders shouldn’t be subjected to this kind of investigation or this type of reputational harm for something that on its face clearly doesn’t violate Title IX in sexual harassment. Their own policy says that if on the face of the complaint the conduct, even if proven, wouldn’t amount to sexual harassment it should be immediately dismissed, and that’s what should have happened here and it didn’t,” Berg said.

The student at the center of this has not been publicly identified.

A Kiel middle school parent said it’s about more than pronouns. The parent explained their child has come home from school crying, as they’ve been the target of homophobic slurs and harassment.

“The KASD prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX, and will continue to support ALL students regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, sex (including transgender status, change of sex or gender identity), or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability (”Protected Classes”) in any of its student programs and activities; this is consistent with school board policy. We do not comment on any student matters,” said Brad Ebert, Kiel Superintendent.

