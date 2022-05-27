Kiel community organizes its own Memorial Day weekend event, defying threats

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kiel community is reeling from this week full of threats. As we reported Thursday, the city decided to cancel its Memorial Day parade as a precaution as threats against the school district expanded to threaten other places and individuals in the community.

But the community will still come together this Memorial Day weekend.

“Kiel is a small, close-knit community. Right now it’s hurting, and it can seem divided. The Memorial Day parade, it has always been a special event for people here,” Michael Schisel said.

Members of the community told us it’s still important they honor our fallen veterans.

Schisel is organizing a Memorial Day march on Sunday in place of the annual parade. The military tribute will be a 10-minute walk from Busty Lush Pub at 11:30 A.M. to Veterans Memorial Park. There will be a moment of silence to remember what the holiday weekend is all about.

“You know, when it was canceled, Jeanette and I decided that it’s still important that we come together not only to honor those that were loved and lost in foreign wars but just to remind everyone that community is what actually makes this nation special, and that we’re all in this together and remain united,” Schisel said.

About 100 people have already responded on Facebook that they’ll attend the new march.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.