INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Teacher of the Year on students’ and teachers’ response to Texas shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - We introduced you three weeks ago to Kaelee Heideman, counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh, who was named one of the five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. We wanted her view on how students and teachers are dealing with the news of the school shooting in Texas and what conversations are happening in schools this week.

She tells us many young students aren’t aware of the news. Often, those who are aware are more worried about other kids than themselves.

Heideman talks about the kids’ take on what’s happening in a place far away and also how teachers are coping with the news and if, as adults, they’re worrying about whether it could happen here -- and what they’re doing about it.

Watch Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth’s interview with Heideman in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.