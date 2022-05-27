Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Teacher of the Year on students’ and teachers’ response to Texas shooting

We talk with an elementary school counselor about staff discussions and what young students are asking.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - We introduced you three weeks ago to Kaelee Heideman, counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh, who was named one of the five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. We wanted her view on how students and teachers are dealing with the news of the school shooting in Texas and what conversations are happening in schools this week.

She tells us many young students aren’t aware of the news. Often, those who are aware are more worried about other kids than themselves.

Heideman talks about the kids’ take on what’s happening in a place far away and also how teachers are coping with the news and if, as adults, they’re worrying about whether it could happen here -- and what they’re doing about it.

Watch Action 2 News anchor Chris Roth’s interview with Heideman in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Kilps
Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
2 teens arrested on charges in Fond du Lac fight
Rebecca Kilps
Complaint: Former Two Rivers teacher admitted to sex with student
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
De Pere school district office
De Pere police act on “credible threat” against intermediate school students

Latest News

Monarch butterfly
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monarch butterflies and miniature robots
Bay View Middle School students clean up Suamico Cemetery
Students clean up cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Bay View Middle School students clean up Suamico Cemetery
Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day
Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh
One of Oshkosh's downtown bridges closed indefinitely