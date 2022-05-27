A GRADUAL CLEARING TODAY

We’re off to a cloudy start across eastern Wisconsin. However, high pressure is about to arrive, which will give us a gradual clearing across the area. Look for more and more sunshine into this afternoon with a brisk north-northeast wind. Otherwise, it’s going to be a seasonable late May day with highs close to 70 degrees. Temperatures will be cooler by the lakeshore, with many highs in the lower 60s.

As we head into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, our temperatures are going to rise as a ridge of high pressure pushes the jet stream north into Canada. Along a warm front, which is the leading edge of this toasty air closer to the ground, a few showers and thunderstorms may develop tomorrow afternoon. Some lightning and short-lived downpours are possible, but otherwise the risk of severe weather is LOW.

The rest of the holiday weekend is probably going to be dry as the high pressure ridge takes over. Temperatures will continue to rise... Inland highs on Sunday will reach the 80s, with highs near 90 on Memorial Day. With the humidity rising on a breezy south wind, the heat index late Monday will be in the steamy low to mid 90s. With many folks getting out to do some camping and fishing late in the holiday weekend, it would be wise to stay hydrated with plenty of water.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: A gradual clearing. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 70, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Seasonable temps. Patchy fog late? LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 73, cooler lakeside LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Humidity increasing late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 70

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 71

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.