DECREASING CLOUDS ON FRIDAY... WARMER WEEKEND

Plenty of clouds will stick around tonight, but most of us will stay dry... only a few sprinkles expected across southern areas. Temperatures will range from the middle 40s into the lower 50s for lows. Although the clouds may be stubborn Friday morning, skies should turn mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will get to near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will steadily climb each day into the weekend. Look for highs to be in the mid 70s on Saturday... 80s on Sunday... and then in the 90s for Memorial Day! The humidity will also be gradually building this weekend. Those 90° highs will stick around for Tuesday as well. Both Monday and Tuesday will feature a heat index approaching 100 degrees. If you plan to be outside those days, make sure to stay hydrated (with water), apply sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade if you’re doing anything strenuous.

As far as rain chances go this holiday weekend... they’ll stay relatively low. Be on the lookout for scattered afternoon-evening storms on Saturday. After that, we should stay dry in Northeast Wisconsin until after Memorial Day. Storms could develop along a cold front late Tuesday or into Wednesday. That will be followed with a cool-down for the latter half of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NNE 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Isolated sprinkles across southern areas... otherwise, cloudy. LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Spotty PM thunderstorms. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Turning more humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. Storm chance LATE. HIGH: 91 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: A chance of thunderstorms, especially early. More clouds than sun. HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.