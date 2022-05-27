COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties with high community levels, down from 18

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.

These are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past week, the number of hospital admissions per capita in the past week, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Last week, Marinette County was one of the 18 with high community levels. This week, there are no counties in Northeast Wisconsin with high levels but there were 7 with elevated levels:

Medium: Brown, Door, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Menominee, Outagamie

Low: Calumet, Dodge, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

Wisconsin barely avoided a third day in a row over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health Services (DHS) says the latest test results confirmed 1,995. Wisconsin is averaging 1,838 cases per day, slightly above the 7-day average of 1,823 a day earlier.

We can report Northeast Wisconsin counties with single-digit increases were in the majority Friday, with 11. Seven counties had double-digit increases. Two counties -- Florence and Menominee -- didn’t report any new cases.

The percentage of all tests in the last 7 days that were positive for the COVID-19 virus went up to 12.5%, after three days at 12.2%. That, of course, is not the direction health officials want it to go.

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll is on the verge of 13,000 and could cross that mark this weekend. It’s currently 12,997, seven more than a day ago. The state says six deaths reported to the DHS were recent, and the 7-day average is up from 4 to 5 deaths per day.

Three of the six were in Northeast Wisconsin: Outagamie County reported two, and Fond du Lac County reported one. Waupaca County also reported a death which was more than 30 days ago so it isn’t counted in the state’s average but it is counted in the death toll. Brown County’s death total was revised.

The hospitalization rate slipped to 4.16% of all known cases resulting in a hospital stay. One month ago it was 4.26% of all cases. The DHS says 40 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the last 24 hours, and we’ve calculated the 7-day average is up another notch to 34 hospitalizations per day, back to where it was eight days ago.

On Thursday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) counted 368 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, with 56 of them in ICU. These are the most COVID-19 patients in ICU at one time since March 10.

The Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 27 of these patients, 3 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 14 of the patients, with 1 in ICU.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change in percentages since the last report)

5 to 11: 27.9% received vaccine/25.1% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 61.9% received vaccine/58.4% completed vaccinations/19.9% received booster

18 to 24: 60.6% received vaccine/55.0% completed vaccinations/19.7% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.6% (+0.1) received vaccine/59.9% completed vaccinations/25.6% received booster

35 to 44: 69.4% received vaccine/66.0% completed vaccinations/33.3% received booster

45 to 54: 71.8% received vaccine/69.0% completed vaccinations/38.3% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.7% completed vaccinations/49.6% received booster

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine/82.7% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/68.0% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since the last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 65.9% 63.3% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.0% 54.9% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 78.9% 75.1% (+0.1) Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.0% 50.2% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.5% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.5% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.5% 54.9% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% (+0.1) 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.0% 52.0% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.6% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.6% 51.4% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.2% 77.9% (+0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 61.9% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.0% 46.5% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.7% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.6% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.3% 44.4% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,281 (63.1%) 287,593 (60.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,173 (60.2%) 317,714 (57.8%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,758,083 (64.4%) 3,571,719 (61.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 72,409 cases (+54) (426 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Calumet – 11,855 cases (+5) (99 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,113 cases (88 deaths)

Dodge – 25,061 cases (+25) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,822 cases (+5) (61 deaths)

Florence - 828 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,555 cases (+26) (261 deaths) (+1)*

Forest - 2,484 cases (+4) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,814 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,437 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,360 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,665 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,048 cases (+5) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,900 cases (+23) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 9,948 cases (+9) (108 deaths)

Menominee – 1,950 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,039 cases (60 deaths)

Oconto – 9,503 cases (+6) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 43,757 cases (+25) (360 deaths) (+2)*

Shawano – 10,183 cases (+9) (129 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,364 cases (+33) (272 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,689 cases (+8) (196 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 5,180 cases (+6) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 45,970 cases (+43) (336 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

