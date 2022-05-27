CLEARING THIS AFTERNOON, THEN A BIG WEEKEND WARM UP

Clouds will continue to break up this afternoon and eventually clear. Temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees so it’ll be a comfortable day for most. Temperatures will be cooler by the lakeshore, with many highs in the lower 60s.

Heading into the holiday weekend, the jet stream will surge to our north, which is favorable for a big warm up in Wisconsin. Saturday will still be in the 70s, but we’ll rise into the 80s by Sunday! There will be some showers and storms moving through tomorrow, but it is likely dry as we go into Sunday.

The rest of the holiday weekend is probably going to be dry high pressure takes control. As a warm front lifts to our north, into Monday, highs will soar into the 90s for most on Memorial Day. With the humidity rising on a breezy south wind, the heat index Monday afternoon may be in the upper 90s to near 100 in many spots. With many folks getting out to do some camping, fishing, or going to the pool late in the holiday weekend, it would be wise to stay hydrated with plenty of water.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

SATURDAY: SE 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Clearing skies. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 70, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Seasonable temps. Patchy fog late? LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 74, cooler lakeside LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Humidity increases. HIGH: 83 LOW: 69

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 92 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 72

