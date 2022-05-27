Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monarch butterflies and miniature robots

The butterfly count is over. How did they do? Plus, see the world's tiniest remote-control robot.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 26, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Monarch butterfly population wasn’t just shrinking, it was collapsing, falling from an estimated 383 million in 1996 to fewer than 45 million in 2020, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The butterflies made their annual migration to California. Brad Spakowitz has the latest on their numbers: Is there reason for hope or for more worry?

Also, meet the world’s smallest remote-control robot. How do you use a robot with no battery, no motor, no electronics? You make it look like a crab. Brad shows you how cleverly that works in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

