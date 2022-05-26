Advertisement

Wisconsin GOP leader isn’t ruling anyone out for key elections commission slot

(NBC15)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader, who will appoint a key member of the state’s bipartisan elections commission, says he is not “ruling anybody in or out” as he looks to quickly fill a vacancy in the battleground state before the next chair of the panel is chosen.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that also would not rule out appointing the embattled investigator he hired to look into the 2020 election, Michael Gableman.

Vos says he intends to appoint someone before the commission’s meeting in two weeks where a new chair will be selected.

