Wisconsin bans baby formula price gouging

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the baby formula shortage continues to leave store shelves empty across Wisconsin, a new executive order aims to prevent people from cashing in and taking advantage of worried parents.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an order Thursday declaring the ongoing shortage a “period of abnormal economic disruption’ and barring price gouging on baby formula for the next 90 days.

“No kid should ever go hungry, and no parent should have to worry about having access to formula, especially if their infant has special nutritional needs,” Gov. Evers said.

Anyone who suspects a business or individual is inordinately raising their prices is asked to report it by contacting the state’s Bureau of Consumer Protection online or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128.

“As families continue to feel the squeeze of rising costs and folks face difficulty getting supplies and resources quickly, this order makes it clear that retailers looking to take advantage of vulnerable families during this formula shortage will not be tolerated,” Evers continued.

In its statement announcing the order, the Evers Administration noted President Joe Biden has already invoked the Defense Protection Act to help baby formula manufacturers ramp up their supplies and use commercial aircraft to ship.

