Wisconsin Assembly Speaker open to arming teachers in schools

Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.(wsaw)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s top legislative Republican says he is open to the idea of arming teachers following the latest school shooting in Texas, while he dismissed as “disingenuous” an offer from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to find common ground.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday that finding ways to better protect schools, including additional police, armed security guards and armed teachers, “should be on the table.”

Past Republican proposals to do that have not gone anywhere in the Legislature. And any bill to do that now would be vetoed by Evers, who is up for reelection in November.

