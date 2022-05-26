SPOTTY STORMS SOUTH LATE TODAY

Last night’s soaking rain has come and gone. Many folks picked up an inch or so... It’s a damp start to the day, but we’re now getting a break in the rain. Skies are starting off cloudy across northeast Wisconsin. Some limited sunshine is possible during the midday and afternoon for the Fox Valley and along the lakeshore. That extra sun, plus a slow moving cold front moving through east-central Wisconsin may spark off a few thunderstorms into this evening. Our risk of severe weather is LOW, but some of these slow moving storms may have some downpours in spots.

The wind will be veering to the north today, keeping our temperatures in check. Highs later today will be mainly in the 60s today, but some lower 70s are possible along and ahead of the front.

We’ll be talking about temperatures in the days to come. As a ridge of high pressure pushes the jet stream towards the north, we’ll heat up through the long holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday... 80s on Sunday... and then in the lower 90s on Memorial Day, with cooler weather closer to the lakeshore. The humidity will also be gradually building this weekend. Don’t be surprised if the heat index soars into the mid to upper 90s by the end of Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM

TODAY: SW/N 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: N 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Cloudy skies NORTH. Limited sun SOUTH with a chance of a late-day storm. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: A few evening storms, mainly SOUTHEAST. Otherwise, cloudy. LOW: 50

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonably warm... Late-night fog? HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Spotty late thunderstorms. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Humidity increasing... HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 82

