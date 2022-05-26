Smaller school districts feel the impact of Uvalde school shooting

LENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, rocked a close-knit community. The impact of that tragedy is being felt at schools in our area.

The Lena Public School District is also in a small, close-knit community, similar to Uvalde. Both districts have fewer than 600 students.

The morning after the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School, Lena’s superintendent and elementary school principal, Ben Pytleski, sent a letter to staff as a reminder to continue making students’ safety their top priority.

“We cannot become numb or immune to this type of news,” he wrote. “We need to continue to be vigilant and aware of warning signs from our students and community members. As scary as it may be, these tragic acts are almost always somebody who is familiar to the district.”

Lena’s elementary school, middle school and high school are all combined under one roof. With recent security upgrades, Pytleski says, the building is safer and more secure now but is still limited because of its size.

“We are limited in our overall protection of what we can prevent from happening when these tragic things happen with such violence,” he told us.

He says with help from local and county law enforcement and their guidance counselor, safety trills, and having only one entrance with every other door locked, he feels their building is safe and secure.

“We do our absolute best to secure our building, but we all know that nobody is prepared for somebody coming in like that what happened in Texas.”

The recent security upgrades include bulletproof glass at the main entrance doors, window coverings around the entire school that prevent someone from looking into the building, and security cameras.

Moving forward, the district hopes to expand its mental health services to continue checking in on students daily.

“As a building leader, the biggest prevention is just having empathy and kindness for our students, and teaching them that and showing them that every single day.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.