SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Shawano woman’s journey from darkness to light

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Four years ago, she was spending most of her time in bed. She suffered from grief and depression. Today, she’s a shining light in her hometown of Shawano, spreading good news and helping people heal.

Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Jaime Lee.

Jaime was born and raised in Shawano and always loved bright lights. She didn’t realize at the time she was carrying grief from losing her father in a car crash.

Jaime graduated from college and raised her young son. However, anxiety, depression and grief drove Jaime into a tailspin. She would sleep an average of 15 hours a day. She spent years feeling helpless.

“It was just kind of a sad time in my life and no one knew because on the outside it looks like this blonde, bubbly girl that’s got everything going for her, but inside I was kind of lost,” Jaime said.

In 2018, Jaime’s cousin died by suicide. Jaime says it was a wake up call to start living again.

Jaime is now an inspirational yoga instructor and host of Shawano News. It’s a weekly program highlighting all positive news.

Watch Jaime’s full story Thursday on Action 2 News at 6.

Have an idea for a Small Towns story? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

See all of our Small Towns stories here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.