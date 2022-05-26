Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street closed due to worn gear teeth

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A bridge in Oshkosh is closed to traffic to “investigate worn gear teeth components.”

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge.

The DOT says the gears are critical to raise and lower the bridge. The bridge is in the lowered position and closed to marine traffic. They plan to raise it to allow boats to pass.

“WisDOT bridge engineers are developing plans to raise one leaf of the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge to the upright position and secure the lift span. This allows marine traffic to pass and closes the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians. Vehicles can use the Main Street (US 45) bridge or the Wisconsin Street bridge (WIS 44) while the bridge is in the upright position,” reads a statement from the DOT.

Engineers discovered the issue Wednesday during a routine inspection.

Inspectors don’t yet have details on a possible repair or the cost.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.