Advertisement

Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street closed due to worn gear teeth

FILE: Oshkosh's Jackson/Oregon Bridge.
FILE: Oshkosh's Jackson/Oregon Bridge.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A bridge in Oshkosh is closed to traffic to “investigate worn gear teeth components.”

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge.

The DOT says the gears are critical to raise and lower the bridge. The bridge is in the lowered position and closed to marine traffic. They plan to raise it to allow boats to pass.

“WisDOT bridge engineers are developing plans to raise one leaf of the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge to the upright position and secure the lift span. This allows marine traffic to pass and closes the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians. Vehicles can use the Main Street (US 45) bridge or the Wisconsin Street bridge (WIS 44) while the bridge is in the upright position,” reads a statement from the DOT.

Engineers discovered the issue Wednesday during a routine inspection.

Inspectors don’t yet have details on a possible repair or the cost.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Kilps
Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
2 teens arrested on charges in Fond du Lac fight
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

State Patrol takes to the skies to monitor traffic
Five out of seven acres around a home in the Town of Spruce completely under water
UPDATE: Latest Oconto County traffic hazards and road closures
A semi flipped over on the guardrail along N. Richmond St. on the I-41 overpass in Appleton on...
RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass
Green Bay Ray Nitschke Main Street Bridge
Green Bay announces bridge closures for spring cleaning