Oshkosh Police suspect human trafficking at Oriental Spa

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating a local spa for human trafficking.

Detectives were conducting surveillance on Oriental Spa, 1000 Oregon St., seeing only men going in and out of the spa. Police served a search warrant at the business and found two females they say were victims of human trafficking.

Oshkosh and Manitowoc police also executed search warrants at a nearby home where the females were living and at the home of the Oriental Spa owners. Police say they found very little property inside the Oshkosh home where the trafficking victims were staying. In the owners’ home they found approximately $40,000. Staff from the Damascus Road Project are helping with females.

Anyone with information that could help investigators or help other trafficking victims is encouraged to call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or using the P3 app for iOS and Android devices.

