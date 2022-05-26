Kiel parents address bomb threats during school board meeting

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - After two days of bomb threats at a middle school in Kiel, a school board meeting Wednesday was moved online without incident.

The controversy surrounds a sexual harassment investigation accusing three boys of not using another students preferred pronoun of “they” and “them.”

More than 270 people logged on for this Zoom meeting.

However, only two parents spoke out, both addressing the on-going investigation that’s torn the small community apart.

At the beginning of the meeting, before any discussion, Kiel school board members took time out to reflect, acknowledging what happened in Texas.

”At this time I’d ask that we take a moment of silence to remember those who died in the school shooting in Texas,” said a member of the board, leading the meeting.

After a pause, the conversation shifted.

While the investigation of the three boys was not on the agenda, an item allowing for community feedback was.

Those who did speak, expressed concern over the two bombs threats Monday and Tuesday.

“I commend the staff of the Kiel Area School District and the police department for working to keep our children safe as they face threats themselves,” said a parent named Cary.

After canceling school Tuesday and Wednesday, classes will return virtually on Thursday, but plans for next week are still not clear.

Another parent named Sally said, “We owe it to the this community to allow the people in charge to do their jobs. It’s time the media circus stops and allows the community and the district to get back to the business of educating all kids.”

The controversy has attracted national media attention, which many in Kiel say hasn’t been welcome.

Cary added, “The goal of the investigation is to arrive at the truth of the situation. How can the district do that if they are being terrorized by death threats and bomb scares. Nobody knows the whole story and we should allow the staff to continue to do their own work.”

So far police haven’t identified any suspects responsible for making the threats.

