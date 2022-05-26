Kiel Middle School receives third bomb threat, city cancels Memorial Day parade

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say there’s been another bomb threat against Kiel Middle School as the district continues its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against 8th grade students.

At 6:48 a.m., Kiel Police received an email with a third bomb threat against the school. It referred to the Title IX investigation.

The email was also sent to members of the media, a school staff member, and others not affiliated with the district. Police did not identify the media or other people who received the threat.

The city of Kiel on Thursday announced it was canceling the Memorial Day Parade.

“Given ongoing security concerns in and around the City of Kiel, the Memorial Day Parade is canceled,” reads a post on the city’s Facebook page.

Kiel schools are in virtual learning Thursday and Friday due to bomb threats this week. There were no students or staff in the middle school or district offices at the time of the threat Thursday.

The police and fire department searched the building and found nothing.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is assisting with the investigation into who is sending the bomb threats.

Threats were sent to the district Monday and Tuesday. Schools were evacuated Monday and students were sent home. Classes were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Board of Education held a virtual school board meeting Wednesday.

In April, the parents of three boys were notified their sons were being charged by school district officials with sexual harassment. A section of Title IX prohibits gender-based harassment in the form of name-calling on the basis of sex.

The district claims the boys were not referring to a student’s requested pronouns of “they” and “them.”

Through a letter from their attorney, the parents are asking for the charges to be dropped immediately, saying they have no standing legally.

“It’s not sexual harassment under Title IX, under their own policy, under federal law, and it’s probably a First Amendment violation. Almost certainly, if that’s their theory, that solely using the wrong pronoun, that that would be a First Amendment violation,” Luke Berg with the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty said. “This is a really gross application of Title IX sexual harassment charges. Sexual harassment covers really egregious stuff, not using the so-called wrong pronoun.”

The attorney also said the charges have no standing under the school district’s own policy.

“Eighth-graders shouldn’t be subjected to this kind of investigation or this type of reputational harm for something that on its face clearly doesn’t violate Title IX in sexual harassment. Their own policy says that if on the face of the complaint the conduct, even if proven, wouldn’t amount to sexual harassment it should be immediately dismissed, and that’s what should have happened here and it didn’t,” Berg said.

The student at the center of this has not been publicly identified.

A Kiel middle school parent said it’s about more than pronouns. The parent explained their child has come home from school crying, as they’ve been the target of homophobic slurs and harassment.

“The KASD prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX, and will continue to support ALL students regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, sex (including transgender status, change of sex or gender identity), or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability (”Protected Classes”) in any of its student programs and activities; this is consistent with school board policy. We do not comment on any student matters,” said Brad Ebert, Kiel Superintendent.

