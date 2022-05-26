Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A couple in Juneau County had a close encounter with a black bear they spotted hobbling through their backyard. After a closer look, they realized the bear needed their help. They caught the entire encounter on video.

“Oh my god, I don’t think I’ve ever been within five feet of a bear before,” Ian Judd said on the video.

Ian and Deb Judd live near Castle Rock Lake in New Lisbon, so seeing wildlife is not uncommon. They’ve even seen bears before in their backyard, but not like this.

“This was first the time we saw one in daylight, it was pretty cool,” said Ian.

“We know they are here, but we don’t live in fear of it,” said Deb. “For us, it’s kind of majestic,”

Ian and Deb Judd hang out in their home in Juneau County with their dogs Lacy and Brody (Tim Elliott)

Their latest encounter took place on Friday and Saturday nights. The bear popped out of the woods and into their back yard in the early evening hours on both days. In the video, you can see the bear has a small game trap stuck on his front right paw.

“I realized he was kind of holding up his right paw and it was really shocking. We really didn’t know what to do,” said Deb.

“I mean, he wasn’t using that foot in anyway shape or form. It was just sort of always off the ground,” said Ian. “He was walking with three (legs). It was a limping motion, but it wasn’t stopping him from attacking the feeders,”

This injured bear was spotted hobbling through a Juneau County couple’s backyard 🐻



He looks as though he stepped on a small game trap and got his paw caught 😢 @nbc15_madison at 6, hear from the couple who had this close encounter & from @WDNR about how they’re trying to help pic.twitter.com/v4HbhjRFLC — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) May 26, 2022

In the video, the bear meanders through the backyard and eventually heads for a bird feeder right outside the back window.

“To have him three feet in front of me and literally looking in his eyes, you get excited so I kind of tapped on the glass a bit and he sort of stood up and I was like oh that was a bad idea,” Deb said with a laugh.

The Judds say the bear left some claw marks on their tree in their backyard (Tim Elliott)

The Judds called the Juneau Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources. On Sunday morning, wildlife officials brought out a live trap to catch the bear. They want to then tranquilize it, remove the trap, and then release the bear back into the wild.

“No one wants to see an animal that is in distress like that,” said Kris Johansen, a District Wildlife Supervisor with the DNR.

Johansen says based on what he’s seen in the video, the bear doesn’t seem to have suffered any serious injuries.

“Based on the size and strength of that trap, I don’t believe it would have broken any bones on that bear’s leg,” said Johansen. “It’s hard to speculate how that bear got the trap on its paw but nonetheless it’s there and we are going to try to resolve that now,”

The live trap has been in place for a few days now and so far, no luck.

The Wisconsin DNR says they called in the USDA Wildlife Services to come set up this live bear trap on the Judd's property (Tim Elliott)

“Although we haven’t gotten him in the first couple of days, all hope isn’t lost yet,” said Ian.

The Judds are animal lovers and say if they can’t help the bear, they hope someone else can spot him and report it to the DNR so eventually, the bear gets free.

“I want to get that trap off his foot, let him go about his business, do what bears do and ransack some other people’s bird feeders,” said Ian with a chuckle.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.