Governor Evers wants to see gun control legislation

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers says the Texas school shooting is another sad and horrifying event that needs to prompt some sort of gun control legislation in the state.

The governor says he’d really like to work with the Republican legislature to get some gun control laws into place, and he doesn’t think adding more guns to the discussion is the best way to protect people.

Gov. Evers was in Denmark, touting the state’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. He toured Salm Partners and learned about the company’s continued success and investment in the state. But, like many, the governor had the events of Uvalde, Texas, on his mind, too. He said, “Everybody is just saddened and horrified by what happened in Texas, but we’re saddened and horrified too many times over the last 10 to 20 years.”

That’s why the governor thinks it’s time for politicians, on both sides of the aisle, to come together and discuss gun control. He’d like to start with a red flag law, adding, “Could possibly make sure that it’s safer for us, and for the people who own guns, and for the people who are around people who own guns.”

State Republicans want change, too. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told the Associated Press he’d consider arming teachers as a way to protect students. Gov. Evers says that’s a measure he would never accept.

According to the governor, “I don’t think there are many teachers that feel that that’s a real good idea. Teachers are prepared to teach, and I think that arming teachers is something, first of all, I was a teacher, it’s a big enough job besides being a security guard, too.”

The governor also says a suggestion by Speaker Vos to add more armed guards to schools isn’t feasible. With nearly 2,500 school buildings statewide, there’s just not enough manpower to make that happen.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.