Former Two Rivers teacher charged with 3 counts of sex assault by school staff

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three sex assault charges have been filed against a former Two Rivers High School teacher.

Online court records show Rebecca Kilps is charged with three felony counts of Sex Assault of Student by School Staff. Action 2 News has reached out for a criminal complaint. We will update this story when we receive the document.

During a court appearance Wednesday, the court set bond at $10,000. The money was posted and Kilps was released from custody. As a condition of bond, she can have no contact with anyone under 18 and cannot have contact with Two Rivers School District. She was forced to surrender her passport and she is not allowed to travel outside of Wisconsin.

Kilps, 34, was arrested arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student, according to the Two Rivers Police Department.

Two Rivers Public School District Administrator Diane Johnson said Kilps was immediately placed on administrative leave once the school learned about the allegations. Kilps has resigned her position in the district.

“The most important work of a school district is to protect the safety and well-being of our students. When an allegation of this nature is reported, we take prompt action to protect our students. There are no circumstances in which an inappropriate relationship is acceptable and the district will not tolerate conduct that adversely affects the safety and security of our students,” Johnson wrote in a press release.

The school district is working alongside local law enforcement and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as they look into the allegations.

Kilps is scheduled to appear in court May 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner by calling the police department at 920-793-1191.

