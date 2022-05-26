De Pere police act on “credible threat” against intermediate school students

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police were called when Foxview Intermediate School received a threat against several students there. The superintendent and Foxview principal say it was a credible threat made by another student, according to a letter to parents obtained by Action 2 News.

Local law enforcement and the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of School Safety were involved to investigate the threat, and precautions were taken with the threatened students’ families.

District officials said they can’t say much about the student issue because of privacy laws. “However,” they wrote, “any credible threat made by a student results in that student being removed from the school campus.”

Officials emphasized they learned about the threat because someone came forward to report it. “Keeping our students and staff safe is a top priority. With your assistance, we are able to address issues in a timely way.”

Students and others with concerns about school or student safety are urged to contact administrators or provide tips anonymously to Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or 432stop.com.

