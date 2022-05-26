Advertisement

De Pere police act on “credible threat” against intermediate school students

De Pere school district office
De Pere school district office
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police were called when Foxview Intermediate School received a threat against several students there. The superintendent and Foxview principal say it was a credible threat made by another student, according to a letter to parents obtained by Action 2 News.

Local law enforcement and the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of School Safety were involved to investigate the threat, and precautions were taken with the threatened students’ families.

District officials said they can’t say much about the student issue because of privacy laws. “However,” they wrote, “any credible threat made by a student results in that student being removed from the school campus.”

Officials emphasized they learned about the threat because someone came forward to report it. “Keeping our students and staff safe is a top priority. With your assistance, we are able to address issues in a timely way.”

Students and others with concerns about school or student safety are urged to contact administrators or provide tips anonymously to Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or 432stop.com.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Kilps
Two Rivers teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
2 teens arrested on charges in Fond du Lac fight
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Rebecca Kilps
Complaint: Former Two Rivers teacher admitted to sex with student
Braeden Ward, 48, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a deadly weapon. He...
Man confesses to killing wife to end her chronic pain, police say

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers in Denmark
Gov. Evers hopes school shooting prompts gun control legislation
Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge in Oshkosh
Oshkosh bridge closed after inspection
Lena school entrance
Smaller school districts feel the impact of Uvalde school shooting
Lena school entrance
Small school district improves security
The Oshkosh Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge was closed on May 26, 2022, after an inspection found...
Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street closed for unknown length of time